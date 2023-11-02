Pair of unused supercar ‘twins’ up for sale

Two of the most famous supercars from the noughties are being sold for a combined £10m, and have never been driven.

The Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 are said to come from a ‘noteworthy UK collection’, and despite each being nearly 20 years old, are being sold with ‘delivery mileage’. Described as being new, the Enzo has just 142 miles on the clock, while the MC20 has 207.

Named after the late Ferrari founder, who died in 1988, the Enzo came along in 2002 and used a 6.0-litre V12 engine and took various inspiration from F1 cars at the time. Just 400 were produced.

The Maserati MC12 is one of just 50 ever produced. (Romans International)

The Maserati MC12 is even rarer than the Enzo, with just 50 of these supercars ever made in 2004 and 2005. Essentially a twin to the Ferrari, it signalled the start of Maserati’s return to motor racing, using a similar V12 engine, but with more outlandish bodywork that made it a foot longer than the Enzo. In fact, at 5.14m in length, it’s larger in footprint than a Range Rover.

The two cars are being sold by Romans International, based in Banstead, Surrey. Though the firm won’t say the individual prices, it says the pair are ‘expected to sell for around £10m’.

Tom Jaconelli, director at Romans International, said: “The sale of these cars is not merely a transaction but the next evolution of their journey as historically important collectable cars.

“Whether for the discerning enthusiast or the visionary investor, the Maserati MC12 and Ferrari Enzo are not merely cars, but artistry and history on wheels, each bearing the legacy and the pinnacle of contemporary technology of two of the most emotive automotive brands in the world.”