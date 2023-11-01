Triumph revises Tiger 900 range with more power and extra features

Triumph has updated its Tiger 900 adventure motorcycle with more power and some extra features.

The new Tiger line-up now includes 900 GT, GT Pro and Rally Pro, with all using an 888cc three-cylinder engine which has 13 per cent more power than before. However, new active safety features – including an upgraded braking system and an emergency deceleration warning system – are now standard across the range.

(Triumph)

There’s a new seven-inch instrument display with upgraded graphics and a USB-C charging point for devices while Bluetooth connectivity is now standard on all models. Triumph has also made the seat flatter than before to boost comfort, while there’s 20mm of adjustability to ensure that it can seat different heights of riders.

A new damped handlebar mounting system aims to take away some of the road vibration and the exterior has been given a new design with a variety of graphics and colours available.

From the toughest trails to the most demanding roads, these ultimate mid-weight adventure bikes will take you to the next level..https://t.co/QvIeacs2mW pic.twitter.com/HG7RgnGvVp

— Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) October 31, 2023

The Tiger 900, as ever, is available with a variety of accessories including a new Akrapovic silencer and four distinct accessory packs – Performance, Protection, Trekker and Expedition.

GT versions get Marzoochi 45mm cartridge forks with manually adjustable rear suspension, while GT Pro upgrade that rear suspension to an electronically adjustable version.

Finally, Rally Pro variants benefit from Showa adjustable cartridge forks with 240mm of travel and a rear suspension unit with 230mm of travel for the best possible performance off-road.