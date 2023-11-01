Motorists need to stick ‘to major routes’ as storm hits – RAC

Drivers should stick to major routes and avoid coastal and rural roads as Storm Ciarán hits the UK, the RAC has stated.

The Met Office has already issued two amber warnings – the second highest level of alert – for wind for much of the south coast of England on Thursday, with ‘injuries and damage to life from flying debris’ possible. Yellow alerts for rain also accompany those for wind.

Here's the latest ? pic.twitter.com/qGxw6FblwN

— Met Office (@metoffice) November 1, 2023

Coastal gusts could vary between 70 and 80mph – but they could reach as high as 85mph.

The weather is set to create some ‘unpleasant driving conditions’ for motorists, according to the RAC, with the breakdown assistance provider saying that drivers should stick to ‘major routes, away from coasts and rural roads where there’s a greater chance of falling branches and trees’.

Be prepared.

Sign up for flood warnings in your area now: https://t.co/MufK7acgPK

#StormCiarán pic.twitter.com/28pR0SdNse

— Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) November 1, 2023

However, Rod Dennis, RAC spokesperson, has also said that ‘while there’s a chance roads may be busier in the event of public transport disruption, we’d still advise anyone not confident driving in these sorts of conditions to consider delaying their journeys until Ciarán moves away later in the week.’

A yellow warning for rain remains in place until 9am on Wednesday, while similar warnings also stand for parts of south-west, central and eastern Scotland from 3am to 3pm and in southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday.