Pothole-related incidents returning to pre-pandemic levels – AA

Pothole-related breakdowns

Last month was the worst September for pothole-related breakdowns and incidents since 2018 as the AA calls for the savings from HS2 to be used to combat ‘the pothole plague’.

The latest figures from the AA’s Pothole Index show that the breakdown firm attended 47,223 pothole-related incidents last month, which was a 10 per cent increase from September 2021.

So far this year, the AA has attended 458,391 pothole-related incidents – an average of 50,992 per month – and the breakdown assistance provider says that 2023 is on target to exceed 2019’s total of 550,876 incidents.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “After a dry start to the month and the hope that our roads would receive some much-needed extra pot-hole maintenance, drivers faced the now familiar challenge of trying to spot potholes lurking beneath the surface of rainwater.

“With family budgets stretched, thousands of drivers have yet again found themselves needing to find extra funds to repair the damage to their car’s tyres, wheels, or suspension components.”

Back in February 2021, councils were allocated a share of £500 million for highways maintenance, arriving as the second of five equal instalments of a £2.5 billion Potholes Fund. Announced as part of the Chancellor’s 2020 budget, the funding is to deliver £500 million a year between 2020/21 and 2024/25.

Cousens added: “The trend of pothole-related breakdowns continues to head in the wrong direction and 2023 still looks to be one of the worst years on record for pothole damage, again highlighting the need for more investment in local roads maintenance funding stronger than ever.