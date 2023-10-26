Hyundai’s sporty Ioniq 5 N now available from £65,000

Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5 N is now available to order, with prices starting from £65,000.

It’s the first in what is predicted to be a new range of ‘N’ electric vehicles, with this version being a completely overhauled version of the firm’s Ioniq 5.

It has been completely reworked by Hyundai’s N performance department, however, and receives a larger battery than the standard car while power can be as high as 641bhp when the car is put into ‘N Grin Boost’ mode. As standard, it produces a still-respectable 600bhp.

Bucket seats help to give the 5 N a sportier feel. (Hyundai)

The brakes have also been fully upgraded to help combine the regenerative system with the traditional hydraulic setup as effortlessly as possible. It also sits 20mm lower than the standard car and is 80mm longer due to the large diffuser. The front end is redesigned with a new air curtain and active flaps for improved cooling while an exclusive Luminous Orange colour is used at the bottom of the bumper and along the side skirts.

Inside, the centre console has been fitted with both knee and shin pads to help the driver to brace when cornering heavily, while the N bucket seats are finished in a combination of leather and Alcantara. The seat frames themselves are also positioned 20mm lower than in the standard car to give a sportier driving position.

A new N steering wheel gets specific buttons to cycle through the various driver modes while a variety of sustainable materials are also used throughout the interior. The door decorative pieces are made from recyclable paper, while PET yarn from recovered plastic bottles is also used throughout.