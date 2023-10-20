DS pilots ChatGPT function in its cars

DS is piloting the use of the artificial intelligence service ChatGPT in its cars to provide a ‘conversational experience’ to drivers.

Available during a pilot phase to 20,000 DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 owners – who can activate the feature for free if they take out a subscription between October 19 and February 29 – the feature can be instantly equipped remotely through the DS Services store.

Once in place, the system can be accessed via the car’s infotainment system and gives access to a variety of functions via speech recognition. For example, it can be used to ‘invent a quiz on your favourite subject’, according to DS, or even ‘create a children’s story’ while on the road.

Olivier François, head of DS Automobiles, said: “Our mission at DS is to provide our customers with a unique onboard experience. As pioneers in the integration of ChatGPT into the automotive world, we are making a generative artificial intelligence that is fluid, intuitive and immersive accessible, transforming every trip into a unique journey. It is a high-tech revolution with unlimited potential that is part of one of the greatest 21st century societal transformations.”

Drivers only need to say ‘OK Iris’ – referring to the car’s DS Iris infotainment – to activate the system, or they can press a button on the steering wheel to do the same. The voice control system then activates, allowing the person driving to submit a variety of requests without taking their eyes away from the road.