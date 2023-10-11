Skoda sharpens Enyaq with faster charging and more power

Skoda Enyaq

The Czech firm has also updated the Enyaq’s naming structure, with the existing 80 model replaced by the new 85 and the all-wheel-drive 80x morphed into the 85x.

The entry-level Enyaq 60 remains the same but benefits from a three-mile increase to its range which tops out at 249 miles. The 85, 85x and vRS use the same 77kWh battery as before, but benefit from increased ranges with the vRS model in particularly getting the biggest boost, according to Skoda, with a 16-mile increase resulting in a total range of up to 340 miles.

The interior features an new screen which has been given simpler menus

The Enyaq’s power output has also been increased. Both 85 and 85x models now generate 282bhp as standard, an increase of 81bhp over the older 80 and 21bhp over the previous 80x. As a result, the new Enyaq 85 can go from 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds – 1.8 seconds quicker than before – while the 85x does the same sprint in 6.4 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than before. Both cars will top out at 111mph – an increase of 12mph.

Both 85x and performance-orientated vRS models now get faster DC rapid charging. A maximum charge speed of 175kW represents a 40kW increase over the older versions, which results in a 10 to 80 per cent charge taking 29 minutes, a seven-minute improvement on their predecessors.

The ‘Crystal Face’ grille lights up at night

Inside, the infotainment system has been cleaned up with simpler graphics alongside new graphics to make it easier to navigate than before. The digital cockpit display behind the driver has also been simplified.