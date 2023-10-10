Volkswagen Up! taken off sale in the UK

Volkswagen has taken its Up! city car off sale, ending a run of 12 years.

Though interested buyers can still purchase an Up! through existing dealer stock, new models of the car won’t be produced and won’t be available to order.

Back in January, Volkswagen took the sporty version of the Up! – the GTI – off from sale and didn’t put a timeframe on when customers would be able to order a model once again. However, at that point, non-GTI versions were still available to order.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen told the PA news agency that the Up! is ‘no longer available to order in the UK’.

The e-Up! initially had a range of up to 161 miles

But added: “​​Customers can still purchase the model by speaking to their local retailer with stock allocation currently available in the UK.”

The Up! had taken the space as the most compact car in the Volkswagen line-up but now that place is taken by the Polo. The Up! first went on sale back in 2011 as a replacement for the Fox, but it was the Up!’s solid build quality and surprisingly spacious interior which really hit home with buyers. During its time on sale, it has been available with a variety of 1.0-litre engines – both turbocharged and naturally aspirated – while the sporty GTI version was added to the range in 2018.