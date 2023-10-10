BMW introduces second-generation X2 and adds new electric iX2

BMW iX2

BMW has released a new version of its X2 while introducing a fully electric version in the iX2.

Set to make its formal debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 26, the new X2 will be priced from £39,365 for the standard car and £56,540 for the electric iX2 with both cars available to order now ahead of first deliveries during March next year.

The X2 now measures 19mm longer than the car it replaces while its wheelbase has been increased as well so that the car can offer more interior space. It has grown wider, too, while it now stands 64mm taller than before. The whole exterior has a far more coupe-influenced design than before, too.

The M35i version has plenty of performance

It means that all five occupants of the new X2 have more space than before, with rear-seat kneeroom in particular being boosted by 25mm. Boot space has swelled by 90 litres to a total of 560 litres, while the seat-down load space of 1,470 litres is now 115 litres more than the car it replaces. Switch to the electric iX2 and boot room stands at 525 litres with the rear seats in place or 1,400 litres with them folded down. The standard X2 is also rated to tow up to 1,800kg, with the iX2 capable of towing up to 1,200kg in comparison.

The X2 will launch in M Sport specification as standard, bringing larger side skirts, gloss black exterior trim and 19-inch light alloy wheels. Inside, you’ll find sport seats, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel and an M leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles. A new 10.25-inch infotainment display sits alongside a 10.7-inch control display, with BMW’s new Operating System 9 providing slick performance and plenty of features.

The new X2 uses BMW’s Operating System 9

Two petrol engines will be there to choose from in the X2, with either the sDrive20i or the performance-orientated M35i available. The latter, in particular, brings a lot of performance and can manage 0-60mph in just 5.2 seconds.