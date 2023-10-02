First Drive: Is the BMW i5 a 5 Series for an electric age?

BMW i5

What is it?

The new i5 is predicted to be a big-seller within the 5 Series family

The BMW 5 Series has had a presence on our roads for decades. Loved for its premium finish, sporty driving style and practical nature, you can’t underestimate the impact it’s had both on the wider motoring landscape and for BMW as a whole.

But the electric future is looming and, as a result, the 5 Series can’t plod along in the same old vein. Things need to change and adapt, which is why BMW is going full-bore into mass-produced electrification with the i5. With battery-powered tech a primary focus for most countries, the i5 is the car to send the 5 Series into an electric age – and we’ve been trying it out.

What’s new?

The grilles help with aerodynamics

Now before we start, it’s worth mentioning that the i5 isn’t replacing the ‘regular’ 5 Series; this new-generation of 5 will still be offered with a petrol engine in the UK, though no diesel version will be hitting dealerships this time around. Plus, in addition to the saloon, an estate – or Touring – of the 5 Series will also be made available in 2024.

It’s expected, however, that this i5 will actually be taking the bulk of the sales in the UK. BMW has equipped it with some of its latest technology – both in terms of in-car features and battery set-up – so it’s easy to see the weight that the car company is putting behind this new electric model. It’s also larger in all areas compared with the previous generation car, helping to boost interior space in the process. Plus, for the first time, this is a BMW which in entry-level form comes with an entirely vegan-friendly interior.

What’s under the bonnet?

The eDrive40 acts as the ‘entry’ i5

While the powertrain of the i5 is ultra-modern with a single electric motor delivering 335bhp and 430Nm of torque, it delivers that power in a more traditional sense as this ‘regular’ i5 is rear-driven, but as you’d expect a true BMW to be. BMW claims up to 362 miles from a single charge, too, which puts it on par with other rivals in the segment – though the Mercedes EQE pips it range-wise with 380 miles between charges. Thanks to a maximum charge rate of up to 205kW, the i5 can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Performance-wise, BMW claims that the i5 will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 5.8 seconds before heading onwards to a top speed of 120mph. It means that this entry-level eDrive40 model is more than a match for an equivalent petrol-powered 520i.

What’s it like to drive?

Though the i5 might be quite different from a ‘regular’ 5 Series in terms of powertrain, it’s pleasingly similar to the combustion-engined versions in the way that it drives. It’s comfortable, with well-judged suspension that helps to take the worst out of the road’s imperfections. It also feels like a relatively light car while the rear-driven layout gives the i5 a traditional driving feel that helps to ‘push’ you around a corner. The steering has some nice weight to it, too, though it’s not really got any feel so it can come across as a little lifeless – you don’t get any feedback from the wheels, but this is pretty standard for modern cars with electric steering assistance.

The acceleration is great, too, and though you can quickly get the i5 up to some decent pace, it’s actually a car which is rewarding to drive in a more sedate manner. Refinement is of a decent standard as well with good suppression of road and wind noise. It feels just as comfortable sitting at motorway speeds as the previous-generation petrol 5 Series, too.

How does it look?

The eDrive40 is rear-wheel-drive

This latest generation of 5 Series represents a great evolution of the design that was applied to the previous car. It’s good that BMW has not gone completely to town with the styling – as it has on the mad-hat i7 and XM – giving this car a more understated, traditionally ‘BMW’ approach.

We’d say that the rear of the car is where the design isn’t quite as successful. To our eyes, it looks a little heavy and not quite as sleek as before. Hopefully, things get sharpened up a little bit with the Touring version instead.

What’s it like inside?

The interior has loads of cool features

The interior of the i5 has been finished to a similarly high standard that we’ve come to expect from most recent BMW models. There’s plenty of space, too, with rear-seat headroom being plentiful. The material quality is good, too, and though the new i5 might be available with a completely vegan interior it still feels ‘traditional’ BMW, which is no bad thing.

Given that the i5 is now considerably larger than the old ‘5’, it’s space where this new model really excels. It’s just a bit of a shame that since the i5 will also be offered with petrol setups, there’s still a large transmission tunnel in the rear which interrupts legroom. That’s a common issue with multi-powertrain platforms, however.

What’s the spec like?

Occupants can now play games via the car’s screen – when stationary of course

BMW has been on something of a roll when it comes to in-car technology – you need only look at cars like the new i7 with its ultra-wide ‘Theatre Display – so it’s not much of a surprise that the new i5 is bristling with features. There’s a large central screen, which we’ve seen in other recent BMW models, but the software offers a cleaner menu setup so it’s easier to control and navigate than before.

The i5 also includes in-car games – which are controlled via your smartphone – in a slight Tesla-esque attempt to add some ‘fun’ to the times when you’re stopped at the charger. Prices for the i5 will start from £73,200, too, which is a fair whack but the level of tech and space you’re getting goes some way to justifying it.

Verdict

The common issue with electric vehicles is that they can lack a bit of ‘soul’. Trying to work in the character from a car as loved as the 5 Series into a battery-powered model is no easy task but, thankfully, this new i5 feels more ‘BMW’ than ever.