BMW expands 5 Series line-up with new plug-in hybrids

BMW has announced the introduction of new plug-in hybrid versions of its popular 5 Series.

The new 5 Series was revealed earlier this year, with BMW only offering it as the electric i5 and standard 520i petrol at launch. However, given the popularity of plug-in hybrids in the previous generation, they are now being introduced to this new model.

There is the option of the 530e, which uses a four-cylinder petrol engine, or the new 550e xDrive, which uses a six-cylinder petrol unit instead.

The 5 Series hybrids offer an electric range of up to 62 miles. (BMW)

Combined with an electric motor, the 530e produced 295bhp in all, while the 550e kicks out a healthy 482bhp, which allows for a 0-60mph time of just 4.1 seconds. Each model can travel at up to 87mph in purely electric operating mode too.

The new plug-in hybrids also boasts a larger 19.4kWh battery, which allows for a longer electric range of up to a claimed 62 miles, giving scope for low running costs,, With a 7.4kW onboard charger, they can charge quicker, now taking three hours and 15 minutes for a full charge with a home charger.

Though the 5 Series is currently only available as a saloon, a Touring estate car model will join the line-up in 2024.

The same high-quality interior remains. (BMW)

The hybrids also come with additional standard equipment over the standard 520i petrol, including upgraded 19-inch alloy wheels and BMW ‘Iconic Sounds’, which is a specific electrical sound developed by composer Hans Zimmer for the firm’s hybrid and electric models.

With the 550e sitting at the top of the 5 Series range, these also boast adaptive suspension and active rear steering to improve manoeuvrability.