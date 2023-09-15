Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Corsa is a retro-inspired cafe racer

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa

Moto Guzzi has added to its V7 Stone range with a new classic-inspired Corsa version.

Adding to the standard V7 Stone, the Corsa arrives with an eye-catching two-tone paint scheme and a special fairing design which runs around the circular headlight. A red stripe is also used along the top fairing and is then continued along the lower part of the fuel tank. There’s also a hard cover for the rear part of the saddle to help give it an even cleaner design.

Each bike gets a special plaque

Classic cafe racer bar end mirrors come included as standard, as well as a billet black anodised aluminium fuel cap. There’s also a special plate on the handlebar riser to showcase this as a special-edition model. Contrasting the red colour scheme is a variety of black components, including the frame and exhaust section.

As with other V7 models, the Corsa has a simple LCD single clock display for a clean look. It’s powered by an air-cooled 853cc V-twin engine, which results in a total output of 64.1bhp. It’s all sent through a six-speed manual gearbox and Moto Guzzi says that it could return up to 57mpg combined.

The rear seat gives the V7. a more aerodynamic look

Moto Guzzi also announced a new Verde Camo colour scheme for its standard V7 Stone, alongside existing shades including Rosso Rovente, Grigio Alluminio and Giallo Metallico.