Audi’s Q8 gains new design and upgraded technology

Audi Q8

Audi has given its range-topping Q8 SUV a styling upgrade while adding a variety of new standard features.

The ‘SUV coupe’ now features a redesigned front grille with vertical inlays, while new front air intakes are now integrated into the lower section of the front bumper. On Black Edition and Vorsprung models, the accents around the front grille – as well as the trim on the windows and front and rear bumpers – are finished in high-gloss black.

All versions will now come with LED headlights as standard, too, while top-spec Vorsprung models can get upgraded Matrix LED versions added as an upgrade. Audi’s laser light technology – which helps to ‘significantly’ increase the full beam range – can also be optioned. Redesigned daytime running lights give the Q8 a more distinctive appearance than before, too.

The daytime running lights have been redesigned

Clever OLED rear lights can also detect when a vehicle comes within two metres of the Q8 when it is stationary and activate all sections of the lights to make the car more noticeable.

Three new exterior colours – Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chili Red – have been added to the Q8’s palette, while five new alloy wheel designs are now available in sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches.

The SQ8 uses a powerful 4.0-litre petrol engine

Updates to the car’s software mean that users can now activate third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music through the car and Audi has also upgraded the Q8’s Virtual Cockpit system so that it now displays a lane change warning and a distance warning when in close proximity to other road users.

Air suspension with adaptive damping comes as standard on the Q8 and all-wheel-steering is included on Vorpsrung and SQ8 models. A number of engines are available, including a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel, a 3.0-litre petrol and a range-topping SQ8 model with a powerful 4.0-litre turbocharged petrol.