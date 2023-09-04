Cupra’s Dark Rebel concept hints at future electric sports car

Cupra has unveiled its most striking car yet with the Dark Rebel concept at the Munich motor show.

Originally only shown virtually at the reveal of Cupra’s new Tavascan SUV in April, the Spanish brand has now created a physical version that hints at the possibility of a future Cupra-badged sports car.

Cupra separated from Seat in 2018, and while originally just created sporty versions of existing cars, the firm has more recently created its own products, including the Formentor, Born and the upcoming Tavascan.

The Dark Rebel is Cupra’s boldest car yet. (Cupra)

But the Dark Rebel is by far its boldest creation yet, with Cupra saying it ‘pushes the boundaries’ of a sports car’. Created from the most popular online configurations of the model on Cupra’s website, a mercury-like colour has been selected along with the firm’s trademark copper detailing.

Featuring an eye-catching shooting brake-like shape, the Dark Rebel is exceptionally angular in its design with a menacing front-end section that utilises Cupra’s triangular light signature, which is made up of sections of Cupra’s main logo.

The dimensions highlight the Dark Rebel’s unique design, as at 4.5m in length, it’s similar to a Porsche 911, yet at 2.2m in width, is considerably wider than a Range Rover.

The futuristic interior takes inspiration from motorsport. (Cupra)

Inside, the firm says it is inspired by Cupra’s Formula E racing cars with a futuristic steering wheel with light-up elements. There are also Supersport bucket seats fitted, placed low in the car to enhance the feeling of sportiness.

Cupra design director Jorge Diez, said: “The Cupra Dark Rebel represents all of the brand’s DNA and values. With wider shoulders, a long bonnet and lower cabin, it is focused on the driver. The Cupra Dark Rebel is designed to enter a new dimension where desire, emotion and pushing without limits are our obsession.”

Cupra is hinting at a future production version, with the firm saying that the concept has been done to ‘prove that electric cars in the future can be sporty, sexy and emotional’.

The unknown, and all its darkness, has become an obsession that fascinates us.Introducing the #CUPRADarkRebel ?? pic.twitter.com/Sotp8rEeAO — CUPRA (@CUPRA) September 3, 2023