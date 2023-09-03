Volkswagen’s GTI enters the electric age with ID. GTI Concept

Volkswagen is making sure its celebrated GTI brand continues in an electric future with the reveal of a new sporty concept car.

Revealed at the Munich motor show (known as the IAA Mobility), Volkswagen says the ID. GTI Concept will enter production and be ‘built as a sports car for the electric age that is suitable for everyday use’.

Volkswagen’s GTI nameplate was first used in 1976 on the Golf GTI and has been continuously used ever since, also appearing on other affordable VW hot hatches over the years like the Polo, Up! and Lupo. While GTI has previously stood for ‘Grand Touring Injection’, the latter word now becomes ‘Intelligence’ for electric GTI models.

The GTI concept is based on Volkswagen’s upcoming ID.2. (Volkswagen)

Based on the ID.2all concept revealed earlier in the year, the firm says this model is the ‘perfect starting point’ for the GTI because of its targeted €25,000 (£21,420) price and front-wheel-drive layout.

Volkswagen says the way the car has been setup allows it to have traits of ‘historical GTI’ models, including its steering, sound experience and simulated gearshift points.

Thomas Schäfer, chief executive of Volkswagen, says that ‘“production has already been decided” for this concept car. At just 4.1m in length, the model sits between a Polo and Golf in terms of size, with the concept rides on large 20-inch alloy wheels and features short front and rear overhangs.

The cabin features various trademark GTI styling cues. (Volkswagen)

Trademark GTI styling features such as a red grille surround and red GTI lettering remain, with prominent side skirts and a rear spoiler helping to give it a sportier look than the ID.2all concept.

The interior images shown so far are purely sketches, but shows a steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker, while the classic golf ball gearknob has evolved to become an ‘Experience Control’ button in the centre console. Volkswagen has also kept the classic Tartan seat pattern for this concept car, but reinterpreted with a modern chequer pattern.