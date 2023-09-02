BMW’s ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ gives idea of brand’s future direction

BMW Vision Neue Klass: EMBARGO Saturday 2 September, 09.30am BST

BMW has given an idea of what its next generation of vehicles could look like via its ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ design concept.

It’s being incorporated into a vehicle which showcases a whole new design for BMW. It’s a car which has been ‘pared down to the essentials’, according to BMW, though continues to have some of the brand’s trademark design features such as the front kidney grille and a Hofmeister kink of the side window graphic.

It also sits alongside existing concepts – the i Vision Circular and i Vision Dee – to create a trio of models that point towards BMW’s future vehicles. It’s the Vision Neue Klasse, however, which is said to be the one that is closest to a full production vehicle. It’s expected that BMW will produce a road-going version by 2025.

The interior features a full-width projection display

Inside, there’s the next generation of BMW’s iDrive system while a greater use of recycled materials aims to help bring down the car’s carbon footprint. Underneath is an electric powertrain, too.

Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development, said: “30 per cent more range, 30 per cent faster charging, 25 per cent more efficiency – the Neue Klasse represents a major technological leap that will take EfficientDynamics to new heights. The same applies to its design – which could not be any more futuristic,

“With the Neue Klasse, we have embarked on the biggest investment in the company’s history. We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we’re writing a whole new book. That’s why the Neue Klasse will certainly impact all model generations.”

The Vision Vehicle uses 21-inch aerodynamic wheels which hark back to the cross-spoke versions used in motorsport, while the exterior has been finished in an off-yellow colour. This is then contrasted by black side skirts and bumpers.