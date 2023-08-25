Hyundai’s new i20 hits the road from £20,770

Hyundai i20

Hyundai’s refreshed i20 has arrived in the UK, bringing with it a sharper design and more standard equipment.

Priced from £20,770, the i20 now features a new shape and pattern for the front bumper and grille, while newly designed 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels are available too. All cars get LED headlights as standard, while around the back you’ll find Z-shaped LED rear lights. Three new exterior colours – Lucid Lime, Lumen Grey and Meta Blue – have been added to the i20’s range of shades.

Eye-catching Z-shaped lights are at the rear

All versions now get USB-C charging ports as standard, as well as over-the-air map updates to ensure that those models with satellite navigation are kept up-to-date without the need to visit a dealership.

All versions get an eight-inch touchscreen display with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, fitted alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument setup. Higher-specification cars – such as Premium and Ultimate models – gain a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen too.

All versions of the i20 get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard

Premium cars also get 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers and automatic air conditioning with climate control. Prices for this specification start from £23,820.

Finally, top-spec Ultimate models add in keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging and a premium Bose sound system. Blind-spot collision warning and forward collision assist are two additional assistance systems added to the Ultimate, which is priced from £25,320.