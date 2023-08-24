‘Exceptionally’ busy bank holiday traffic expected – AA

The UK’s roads are predicted to be ‘exceptionally’ busy over the upcoming bank holiday as travellers make the most of the long weekend.

A survey of 12,903 members of the AA found that more than half of respondents expected to be travelling at some point over the long weekend, though most are planning to stay close to home due to the mixed weather forecast and Saturday’s RMT rail strike.

However, despite these setbacks, it’s predicted that 18 million trips are planned for the weekend with twice as many drivers expected to travel compared with May’s bank holidays.

However, the survey also discovered that 15 per cent of travellers have cancelled day trips while six per cent have scrapped weekend breaks or longer holidays because of bad weather predictions.

The AA believes that Friday will be the busiest day on the roads, with two-thirds of 18 to 24-year-olds taking to the roads on this day. Those least likely to travel, in contrast, will be those aged over 65 with half of this age group saying that if they do drive somewhere it’ll only be local.

Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year, said: ”Even if travelling locally, we recommend that drivers check their vehicle prior to setting off, as many of our callouts are for those that break down close to home.”