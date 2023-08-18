Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner revealed as firm’s new flagship

Bentley is introducing a new range-topping model in the form of a new Mulliner version of its Bentayga EWB.

The EWB, standing for Extended Wheelbase, was introduced last year as a more luxury-focused version of the Bentayga SUV. Boasting a stretched wheelbase that adds another 18cm of rear seat space, it’s also available with ‘Airline seats’ that offer all manner of features to keep rear passengers comfortable.

But there’s now a new flagship Mulliner version available – this being Bentley’s bespoke personalisation division – which comes as standard with the Airline seats, said to be the ‘most advanced automotive seating system in the world’. Featuring 22 levels of adjustment, it can also sense the temperature of passengers and heat or cool the seats automatically accordingly.

This Mulliner model gets a range of bespoke styling changes. (Bentley)

Large Mulliner 22-inch alloy wheels, available in various finishes, are included, along with self-levelling wheel caps so the Bentley emblem always stays upright. Similar to other Mulliner models, there’s a specific ‘Double Diamond’ grille pattern available, along with unique wing vents and door mirror caps.

Moving inside, this Mulliner model comes with deep-pile carpets, with a range of different leather finishes and hide combinations available. Bentley says its customers can go further to ‘specify their own Mulliner Bespoke interior’, with 4,000 interior colour combinations said to be available.

Every Bentayga EWB comes with a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine producing 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, allowing this SUV to accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds. Features such as all-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension are also included.

The Bentayga EWB comes equipped with fancy ‘Airline’ seats. (Bentayga)