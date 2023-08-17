Sharp increase in number searching for car security features, says eBay

New data has recorded a sharp increase in the number of people searching for car security features to help reduce the risk of theft.

Analysis from eBay of its sales data between May 2022 and May 2023 showed that searches with the phrase ‘car security system’ increased by 136 per cent in the period.

Similarly, Faraday products, which are used to help prevent keyless car thefts by blocking signals between the car key and vehicle, have also increased sharply. According to eBay, those looking for ‘Faraday box’ has increased by 125 per cent, while searches for ‘Faraday pouch’ has jumped by 76 per cent.

A Faraday pouch blocks a key’s signals. (Solon Security)

In the analysis, eBay looked at where car security products, such as more conventional steering locks and car immobilisers, had been purchased, and compared to the population size of the area to work out the most ‘security conscious’ areas of the UK.

Romford in East London came out on top, followed by Motherwell in North Lanarkshire (Scotland) and then Redhill, Surrey. In fourth position was Llandudno in North Wales, and then in fifth was sou in West London.

Laura Richards, eBay category lead for Parts and Accessories, said: “By studying purchases made on eBay and looking at just how many searches are made every day, it’s clear to see people want to do everything they can to protect their vehicle.

Romford, East London, was the location where the most worried about car security. (What Car)

Having a car stolen can cause huge stress, but there are a huge range of items which can help prevent this, whether that’s to protect a cherished classic or a more modern model.

“At a time when we see more reports of vehicles being stolen and more sophisticated methods, owners are looking at all the different accessories that can help protect their vehicle when it’s parked at their home.”