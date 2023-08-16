Pagani Zonda once owned by Lewis Hamilton crashed in Wales

Lewis Hamilton Zonda

A Pagani Zonda previously owned by Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton has crashed in North Wales.

The special-edition Zonda 760 LH, named after the driver, was purchased by Hamilton back in 2014. Powered by a V12 engine, it’s one of a very few Zonda models fitted with a manual gearbox – a must-have for the F1 champ.

A Pagani once owned by Lewis Hamilton has been crashed in North Wales (Credit: Ethan Gale)

However, the performance model has been involved in a crash, with photographer Ethan Gale capturing images of the Zonda following its incident. It is believed that the incident happened in the Penmaenbach tunnel in Conwy, Wales, and the driver was able to exit the vehicle without sustaining any major injuries.

The Zonda appears to have sustained a serious impact to its front end, while the bent wheels suggest that the car’s wishbones have been damaged, too. The headlights have been smashed, too, while the windscreen has been cracked as well.

Hamilton is believed to have sold the Zonda back in 2021, with the one-off model reported to have fetched over £8m. The F1 star did, however, also have his own incident with the car when he crashed it into a series of parked cars in Monaco back in 2015.

The Zonda is powered by a Mercedes-AMG-built 7.3-litre V12 engine, but it was specifically customised for Hamilton with its unique purple paint scheme.