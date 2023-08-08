Electric van sets new world record for distance on a single charge

Electric van record

A three-person team has set a new world record for distance covered on one full charge in an electric van.

Drivers Kevin Booker, Sam Clarke and Fergal McGrath managed to cover a total of 311.8 miles in an electric Fiat E-Scudo, which has an official maximum range of 205 miles from its 75kWh battery.

Taking in a circular route across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, the trio travelled for 13 hours and nine minutes during daylight hours. It beat a previous record of 258.85 miles set in America.

The trio spent more than 13 hours in the van during the attempt

The Guinness World Record was independently verified through EV data and camera footage.

Sponsored by Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, the team chose the E-Scudo for its long electric range and comfort-focused design. It was also kitted out with Bridgestone’s Duravis tyres to help reduce rolling resistance and maximise range in the process.

Both McGrath and Booker have previous records for petrol and diesel fuel economy, along with energy consumption in electric vehicles. They have now collected six and four driving-related Guinness World Records respectively, while Clarke has kicked off with his first during this successful attempt.

The AA provided official adjudication and EV support surfaces for the attempt. Its president, Edmund King OBE, said: “A huge well done to the Webfleet team for achieving the Guinness World Records title and showing us what’s possible in terms of EV range and how drivers can impact range.