Kia hits 50,000 electric vehicle sale milestone

Kia Niro EV

Kia has passed a significant milestone of selling more than 50,000 electric vehicles since its first battery-powered model went on sale in 2015.

The brand sold 9,624 vehicles during July alone – of which 1,555 were fully electric – making it a record-breaking month for the firm. It also helped to push the total number of Kia EVs sold to date to 50,614, with the 50,000th car arriving as a rear-wheel-drive EV6 registered in Bath.

In total Kia has sold 10,698 electric vehicles during 2023 alone, which is more than a fifth of its total EV sales since they kickstarted in 2015. During 2022 Kia sold 16,368 electric vehicles, representing a noticeable increase on 2021’s figure of 14,337 cars.

Currently, Kia has a range of electric vehicles, including the EV6, Niro EV and Soul EV, along with the upcoming EV9.

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, said: “Surpassing 50,000 EV sales in the UK is an important milestone for Kia, as we continue on our journey to having nine EVs by 2027. “

On top of the EV sales milestone, nearly one in every two Kia cars sold currently is an electrified model – hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric – and, to date, the firm has sold 29,222 cars of this type so far this year.