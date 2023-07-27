Updated Mercedes Vito and V-Class revealed

Mercedes has revealed updated versions of its mid-size Vito and V-Class models, which adopt the firm’s latest in-car technology and a bold front-end redesign.

The ‘V’ range sits between Mercedes’ Citan and Sprinter and spawns an extensive line-up, including the commercial Vito model, more premium V-Class MPV, electric EQV and also the Marco Polo camper van.

One of the most noticeable changes is the front end of the models, which features a new grille that comes in various patterns, depending on the version. Some models, for example, feature an LED light band around the grille, while the new flagship ‘Exclusive’ model gets horizontal metal bars to give it an almost S-Class-like appearance.

The Vito van has been updated alongside the MPV versions. (Mercedes)

There are advanced ‘Multibeam LED’ headlights, while the rear features a new bumper and redesigned LED lights. There’s a choice of new wheel designs and colours as well.

Inside, the V-Class range gets the interior modernisation that it’s needed for some time, including two 12.3-inch widescreen displays, as seen in models such as the A-Class and B-Class. This runs the latest ‘MBUX’ infotainment, including features like augmented reality for the satellite navigation, depending on the version. A ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice recognition function is also introduced.

The ‘Exclusive’ model also comes with just two rear seats in the back, but are capable of hearing, cooling and massaging occupants in the back. Other Vito and V-Class models can seat up to eight adults.

A high-tech new interior features on the more expensive V-Class. (Mercedes)

The models also feature more technology from the Mercedes car range, including wireless smartphone charging and 64-colour ambient interior lighting.