Three-quarters of drivers think British roads are dangerous – survey

Three-quarters of Brits now believe that the state of the UK roads is now ‘dangerous’, with many believing that conditions have deteriorated in recent years, according to a new study.

The Citroen survey found 75 per cent of drivers had needed to repair their vehicles because of pothole damage, though only 58 per cent of motorists were aware that it was possible to claim compensation for pothole damage from the relevant air authority.

Of the 2,000 adults surveyed, just 14 per cent said they had successfully claimed compensation for pothole-related damage. The study also found 46 per cent of drivers avoid certain roads due to the deteriorated surface and risk of damage.

Many drivers avoid certain roads due to the risk of pothole damage. (Citroen)

Citroen says compensation claims caused by potholes amounted to £139.9m between 2017 and 2022, which is said to have been enough to fill 2.3m potholes; the average cost of filling a pothole being £66.93, according to the Asphalt Industry Alliance.

Asked to compare the quality of the UK’s roads today compared to 2017, 68 per cent said of respondents they believed British roads had worsened in this period, with only 15 per cent believing they’ve improved.

Greg Taylor, managing director of Citroen UK, said: “The people of the UK are clearly concerned about the state of our roads, and it is clear that more work needs to be done to improve surfaces across the country and to restore public confidence.”