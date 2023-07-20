Volkswagen’s updated Touareg hits the road price from £67,640

Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen has released full details surrounding the pricing and specifications of its new Touareg.

Sitting at the top of the firm’s range of SUVs, the Touareg comes equipped with a range of the latest technologies, including newly-designed versions of Volkswagen’s IQ.Light headlights. Each unit uses 38,432 LEDs and there are special modes for when you’re cornering or driving in poor weather, too.

The Touareg features a rear badge that illuminates at night

An optional night vision assist system uses a thermal imaging camera to detect people and animals at night and relays the image onto both the main displays head of the drivers and the optional head-up display, too.

The Touareg is also one of the first vehicles to use an illuminated red brand logo at the rear, while up front there’s an illuminated horizontal strip integrated into the grille. The latter is a touch that we’ve seen used in many of Volkswagen’s latest models.

There’s also a new roof load sensor which can automatically tweak the vehicle electronics and running gear to help the car stay as agile as possible when a roof box has been fitted. A range of systems such as a 360-degree bird’s eye view parking camera and trailer assist help to make the Touareg as versatile as can be.

There are five engine setups available in the Touareg, too, with all centred around a 3.0-litre V6 unit. There’s a standard turbocharged petrol, two turbocharged diesels and two plug-in hybrid setups. All versions get four-wheel-drive as standard, too, alongside an eight-speed automatic gearbox.