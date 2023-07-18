New Mercedes-AMG GLC adds extra performance to premium SUV

Mercedes-AMG GLC

Mercedes has added a new uprated version of its GLC SUV to the range with some help from tuning arm AMG.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63S ditches its predecessor’s memorable 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 in favour of a radically different 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. Billed as the first performance hybrid SUV, it’s a model which develops 670bhp and 1,020Nm of torque – significantly more than the 604bhp and 850Nm you would’ve found in the car it replaces.

All models get a performance exhaust system

However, thanks to its plug-in hybrid setup, its CO2 emissions are also low at 170g/km. It also features rear-axle steering for greater agility at low speeds and improved stability at greater ones, alongside four-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Adaptive damping allows the driver to firm or soften off the ride depending on the conditions.

Mercedes also claims a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 171mph.

The GLC 43 has a lower-output petrol engine

The exterior of the car is also beefed-up over the standard GLC’s with all cars getting a grille which integrates vertical struts, a larger front apron and twin tailpipes at either side of the rear.

A less powerful GLC 43 will also be available. Acting as an entry point to the AMG GLC range, this uses a lower-output 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which here develops 415bhp. It’s integrated with a mild-hybrid system, which helps to boost power while also making the start-stop system a little smoother. Still, this version can manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.6 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 155mph. It too features four-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.