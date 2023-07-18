How to import a car to the UK

You might think importing a car is a niche trade, but thousands of cars are brought to the UK every year.

In fact, according to the finance website Lease Fletcher, 209,374 cars were imported between 2011 and 2020.

Key reasons for importing include the fact it can be cheaper to buy and ship a like-for-like vehicle from abroad, while those living overseas moving to the UK may choose to bring their existing car with them. The wider availability of used cars, including those never sold in the UK, is also a popular reason.

But if you want to import a car, how do you go about doing it?

Buying the car

The first step is to purchase the car. Japan is one of the most popular places to import a car from, helped by most vehicles sold their being right-hand-drive, well-maintained and generally ‘rust-free’ because they don’t use road salt. Hong Kong and Singapore are also popular places to buy a car from, also due to them being right-hand-drive.

We highly advise that you deal with an agent that specialises in buying an imported vehicle or seek out recommendations of places to buy from online forums to make sure you aren’t being subject to a scam. It’s worth trying to find a company that speaks English or any other language you are fluent in to avoid any further complexity.

Shipping

Following buying the car, you need to work out how to get it to the UK. You’ll need to make sure the correct paperwork has been filled out in the ‘home’ country before it can be shipped, too.

There are a whole range of options available, including using a shared, or sole, container as well as Roll On Roll Off (RoRo), which is where the car is driven on and parked like a typical car ferry. For this step, we’d certainly consult the help of professionals. Don’t forget to remember that, depending on where the car is being imported from, it can take more than a month before the vehicle will arrive with you, and that’s before it clears customs.

Documentation for the UK

Once the car arrives in the UK, it’s time to begin the process of making it legal for the UK. This is the complicated part. The first thing you need to do is tell HM Revenue and Customs it’s arrived (HMRC), which you have 14 days to do.

If you are a private individual, HMRC will generate a Notification of Vehicle Arrivals (NOVA) for you, but first, you have to email the following to the HMRC Cars team a customs document known as a ‘C88/E2’, as well as the invoice or bill of sale from the vehicle. You’ll also need a current valuation from a dealership (which can’t be done using an online service) as well as an official document confirming the vehicle identification number (VIN) or chassis number. A registration or export certificate should provide this information.

Cost

Once you’ve told HMRC that a vehicle has been imported, you’ll need to pay the VAT and duty. VAT is charged on the total cost of the vehicle, as well as any accessories bought with it, alongside the cost of delivery and the duty.

What you’ll pay will vary significantly depending on the type of vehicle and also where the vehicle is being imported from. If you are moving to the UK with your vehicle, or are returning an exported vehicle to the UK, you might not need to pay VAT or duty if you apply for ‘transfer of residence’ relief.

Adaptions for the UK compliance

If you’re importing a car that was originally delivered overseas, it will likely need to be adapted to be compliant with UK standards. Following this, the car needs to go through ‘vehicle approval’.

If the car is over 10 years old, you might not need to get vehicle approval, but if the car is already registered in the EU, you will need to get a ‘European Certification of Conformity’ from the manufacturer to show you have approval for an EU-registered vehicle. However, if it’s left-hand-drive and not registered in the EU you will need to get ‘individual vehicle approval’ (IVA).

There are two levels of inspections – basic and normal. The former is only a quick check and doesn’t usually require any documentary evidence. The latter is far more detailed, with vehicles having to meet additional standards This alone costs hundreds of pounds.

Registration

Once vehicle approval has been granted, this enables you to finally get to the stage where it can be registered in the UK.

These documents are required to apply for registration and need to support the application to the DVLA when you fill in a form known as a ‘V55/4’. It can take up to six weeks before you receive your V5C registration certificate. The car must be taxed at the same time.

Final points

As you will likely have realised, importing a car is no easy task. If you have any doubts about not understanding the regulations, it’s highly advisable to enlist the help of a specialist company.

There are various firms around the country that are able to look after the full process of buying, transportation, customs, approval and registration, which can save you a great deal of work. Of course, be prepared to pay for their services.