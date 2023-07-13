Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up revealed

New 4×4 brand Ineos has unveiled its Grendadier Quartermaster pick-up at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ineos Automotive is owned by Jim Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in the UK, and aims to appeal to fans of the original Land Rover Defender. Its first model, the Grenadier 4×4, started arriving with customers earlier this year.

But Ineos always said it wanted to broaden its range, which has now happened with the new Quartermaster model. It’s a double cab, five-seat pick-up built alongside the regular Grenadier ‘station wagon, but features a 305mm-longer chassis.

The Quartermaster will be able to tow up to 3.5 tonnes. (Ineos)

Boasting a payload of 760kg, Ineos also says it can carry a standard Euro pallet ‘with ease’ and can tow up to 3.5 tonnes – the maximum of any vehicle of this type.

Like the standard Grenadier, there is the choice of two 3.0-litre BMW-sourced engines available – one petrol and one diesel – both of which are hooked up to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

Other features fitted include Brembo brakes and a centre differential lock, while Ineos says the Quartermaster has ‘class-leading off-road ability, with impressive 264mm ground clearance and a maximum 800mm wading depth.

It will be available with a choice of BMW-sourced engines. (Ineos)

Orders for the Grenadier Quartermaster are now open, with prices starting from £66,215 for the standard model, and rising to £73,515 for the ‘Fieldmaster Edition’.