Tamiya’s iconic remote-controlled car inspires full-size version

Tamiya Wild One Max

Tamiya’s classic remote-controlled buggy from the 1980s has gone on to spawn a road-legal full-size version capable of travelling at speeds of up to 62mph.

Set to arrive on the road next year, the fully-built Tamiya Wild One Max – created by The Little Car Company – will start from £35,000 excluding VAT and shipping in range-topping Launch Edition specification.

All cars get a clear driver display

Buyers can secure their vehicle with a £3,500 deposit placed from Thursday, July 13, onwards. The first 100 people to place a deposit will get one of the first ‘Launch Edition’ models, which features a carbon fibre dashboard and a titanium plaque on the dashboard which highlights the specification’s limited nature. Plus, each Launch Edition model comes with a model kit of the original Wild One for buyers to enjoy before their full-size car arrives.

The Wild One Max comes with full Cobra bucket seats and four-point harnesses, as well as a five-inch central screen accompanied by ‘marine-grade’ switches. It also has plenty of off-road focused features, including Brembo discs all around, adjustable Bilstein dampers and Eibach springs and 14-inch Maxxis off-road tyres.

Chunky off-road tyres help the Wild One to go here, there and everywhere

There’s also a healthy 270mm of ground clearance to help the Wild One Max tackle rough terrain, while good approach and departure angles ensure that it can deal with steep slopes and tough descents.