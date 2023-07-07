Electric NIO ET5 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Chinese electric car maker NIO will bring its new ET5 electric saloon to the UK for the first time at next week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The ET5 is a rival for the popular Tesla Model 3, and is the latest model in this growing firm’s line-up. It features a twin electric motor setup producing 483bhp and 700Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of less than four seconds.

The sharply-styled electric car is packed with technology, including an ambient interior lighting function that offers an impressive 256 colours. It also features an in-car AI virtual assistant, which NIO calls ‘NOMI’.

While the ET5 is already on sale in its home Chinese market and other select European countries, it will be the first time the ET5 has been shown in the UK. It comes as NIO becomes the latest Chinese car firm that wants to launch in Britain, following the arrival of brands like BYD and Great Wall Motors (GWM).

NIO is planning to launch in the UK shortly. (NIO)

While NIO says there is ‘no official date’ for when its cars will be introduced in the UK, the brand already has a team set up in Britain, with the firm planning to launch soon.

One of NIO’s best-regarded features is its innovative ‘Power Swap Stations’, which is where, rather than having to wait to charge, a fully charged battery is swapped into the car in ‘less than five minutes’. The car can still be charged in the regular fashion, however.

NIO already has 1,561 of these stations globally, with 18 already established in Europe, where it’s a newcomer.

Matt Galvin, NIO UK’s managing director, said: “We are delighted for the ET5 to make its UK debut, here at Goodwood, a location that holds a special place in the story of our growing brand.

While it is not on sale here just yet, we wanted to highlight how NIO’s battery swapping and other user-focused services make switching to EVs an attractive option. It’s the perfect place to show just how different EV use can be with NIO.”