The MG4 XPower is a 429bhp electric hot hatchback

MG is introducing its first performance car in almost two decades with the new MG4 XPower hot hatchback.

Seeing a return of the ‘XPower’ name, used on a sports car made in the early 2000s, this new MG4 is the firm’s most powerful production car ever.

The MG4 was introduced last year as a new electric hatchback, and quickly gathered praise for its impressive driving experience and low price. It remains one of the most affordable new EVs, too.

A range of styling accents help to set it apart from the regular car. (MG)

This XPower is a slightly different breed, though, with its twin electric motors developing more than twice the power of the standard car – increasing the output from 200bhp to 429bhp, while torque has jumped from 250Nm to 600Nm. MG says that allows for a supercar-rivalling 0-60mph time of just 3.8 seconds.

That makes it one of the most powerful hot hatches ever made, with performance ahead of petrol models like the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

MG says it has made other changes, though, to accommodate the power. These include torque vectoring, a locking electronic differential and a revised suspension setup that is 25 per cent stiffer than the regular car. A launch control feature will also be included to maximise the full performance.

New MG4 XPower has just been shown. 429bhp, 0-60 in 3.8 seconds and somehow priced at £36,495 (only £4,000 more than the stock 200bhp model). Can't wait to have a go! pic.twitter.com/0YiwWNKfYz — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) July 4, 2023

To set it apart from the regular MG4, the XPower comes with orange brake callipers, a two-tone black roof and new 18-inch alloy wheels. Racing Green will also be offered as a paint option.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said “We’re confident the MG4 XPower will shake-up the market like the rest of the the MG4 range, showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and a terrific drive.

“We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a pure performance offering which is the antithesis of the traditionally ‘loud’ high-performance hatchback. The XPower also retains the generous technology and equipment levels, as well as practical hatchback features, of the award-winning MG4 range.”

MG has also teased a concept car that pays homage to the legendary Metro 6R4 rally car. (MG)

MG has given no indication yet of the XPower’s range, but it’s likely to be down on the claimed 281 miles achievable from the standard MG4 Long Range.

Priced from £36,495 – a very reasonable £4,000 more than the current range-topping MG4 – the XPower will have its public debut at next week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.