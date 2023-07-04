Kia’s new Picanto arrives with dramatic look and efficient engine choices

Kia Picanto

Kia has unveiled a striking new update of its Picanto city car.

The compact hatchback now wears a design which ties with other models in Kia’s range of vehicles, with a new front bumper, ‘tiger nose’ grill and rear light signature being key elements that differentiate this model from its predecessor.

It’s also optionally available with LED headlights and daytime running lights which give a more noticeable ‘face’ during darkness. All cars come on 14-inch alloy wheels as standard, though both 15- and 16-inch versions can be added as an optional extra.

The inside features a new ‘floating’ touchscreen

A base trim level brings black cloth seats as standard, as well as a new eight-inch ‘floating’ infotainment screen and 4.2-inch digital display for the driver. All versions come with Bluetooth connectivity as standard, too, alongside both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All Picanto models also get over-the-air functionality, allowing systems such as the navigation and infotainment to be wirelessly updated.

Kia also says that the Picanto’s seats-down boot space of 1,101 litres is enough to store a folding bicycle or e-scooter, too.

Striking headlights give the Picanto a distinctive ‘face’

A sportier GT-Line specification is also available, bringing dedicated 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a sporty rear diffuser, as well as a full gloss pack for the interior finishers.

Two engines will be available from launch – either a 1.0- or 1.2-litre petrol. Both have been designed to offer great efficiency, with the 1.2-litre option being angled towards drivers who ‘want more power’, according to Kia. There’s also the option of either a five-speed manual or Kia’s automated manual transmission.