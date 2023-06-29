Ferrari SF90 XX revealed as more extreme version of hybrid supercar

Ferrari has revealed a more aggressive, track-focused version of its SF90 supercar – the XX.

It’s the first time the ‘XX’ prefix has been used on a Ferrari road car, as it’s previously only been reserved for the brand’s most extreme track-only models.

The SF90 was revealed in 2019 as Ferrari’s first proper hybrid supercar, excluding the limited-run LaFerrari. Using a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired to a small battery and three electric motors, revisions to both see a 30bhp uplift in power – pushing the power up to 1,016bhp. The most of any Ferrari ever.

A ‘Spider’ convertible model is also available. (Ferrari)

That allows for a 0-60mph time of just 2.3 seconds, along with a top speed of 199mph.

Ferrari has redesigned the SF90 XX’s soundtrack to transmit more sound of the engine into the cabin. The first says the ‘result is a wonderfully rich explosion of iconic Ferrari V8 sound’.

The SF90 XX is said to have the best aerodynamics of any road-going Ferrari, with a range of changes doubling the maximum downforce compared to the standard SF90. These include from the fixed rear wing, the first to feature on one of the firm’s cars since the iconic F50, as well as redesigned side louvres.

The XX’s interior also gets a sportier finish. (Ferrari)

There’s a new, larger front splitter and air inlets in the bonnet, all helping to give the XX a far more aggressive looker than the sleeker, stock SF90. The underbody is fully closed.

Inside, the cabin of the SF90 also gets a far racier finish, with a stripped-down look and greater use of carbon fibre and Alcantara. A large 16-inch display dominates the cabin, too.

The SF90 XX will be offered in coupe Stradale form or as a Spider convertible. The latter’s roof is ankle to lower in just 14 seconds and at speeds of up to 28mph.

Introducing you to the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, the epitome of performance. A road-legal car that embodies the best of the Special Series and the #XXProgramme, it is nothing less than a new special limited series.#FerrariSF90XXStradale #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/dR4ZZaO21K — Ferrari (@Ferrari) June 29, 2023