Toyota reveals new C-HR crossover

Toyota has unveiled the second-generation version of its popular C-HR, which will be sold exclusively with various hybrid powertrains.

Previewed by last year’s C-HR Prologue concept, this Nissan Juke rival retains much of that car’s bold styling, including a striking two-tone paint scheme, which sees the gloss black roof extend to the full rear section of the car. Coupe-like styling remains with the C-HR’s sloping rear end, while large alloy wheels up to 20 inches will be offered.

Flush door handles are a first for Toyota, while the C-HR features a modern interior including a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 64-colour ambient interior lighting. A touchscreen measuring up to 12.3 inches will be offered, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The C-HR will be offered in a bold two-tone paint scheme. (Toyota)

Like its predecessor, the C-HR will be sold purely with hybrid powertrains, though these have been updated and there’s also the option of a plug-in hybrid for the first time to this crossover.

There will be a choice of 1.8- and 2.0-litre self-charging hybrid setups, which produce 138bhp and 193bhp, and are borrowed from the best-selling Corolla. The 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid setup is new for Toyota, and puts out a combined 223bhp, with Toyota claiming a range of up to 41 miles.

Toyota is yet to confirm specification details, though it will offer a Premiere Edition launch model, which boasts a Sulphur two-tone paint design, along with features such as perforated leather seats, a head-up display and a new ‘Skyview’ panoramic roof.

The C-HR interior adopts plenty of new on-board technology. (Toyota)