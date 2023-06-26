Fiat stops producing grey cars as it wants customers to be more colourful

Fiat has taken the unusual step of stopping production of grey-coloured cars as it wants to make customers choose more colourful shades.

Grey has been the UK’s most popular new car colour for five consecutive years and accounted for 25.7 per cent of all new cars sold last year, followed by black (20.1 per cent) and white (16.7 per cent).

But Fiat is keen to change that as it wants to be more ‘distinctive’. It says Italy is known as ‘the land of colours’, and it wants Fiat to be recognised as the ‘brand of colours’ as a result.

Fiat has marked the announcement by dunking a grey-painted version of its new 600e into a vat of orange paint. (Fiat)

Olivier Francois, chief executive officer at Fiat, said: “We’ve broken the rules: and decided to stop the production of Fiat grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed to further reinforce Fiat’s leadership as the brand of joy, colours, and optimism. Italy is the country of colours and, starting from today, our cars too.”

To mark the announcement, Fiat’s CEO took the seat in an example of the firm’s new 600e crossover, painted grey, before it was craned into a vat of orange paint. In the video, Francois can be seen putting the window of the car up before it’s lowered fully into a huge pot of paint, only to be lifted out once again covered completely in orange.

Though Fiat isn’t going all the way by phasing out white and black paint colours, it does offer a particularly colourful palette, including Sicilian Orange, Italia Blue and Passion Red.

What do a grey Fiat, our CEO and a huge can of orange paint have in common? Apparently… a lot!In Lerici, a small town in Liguria, Our CEO Olivier François decided to confirm once again that Fiat is the brand of colours: we present to you Operation No Grey! pic.twitter.com/MNb0WbtHS2 — Fiat (@fiat) June 26, 2023