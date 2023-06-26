BMW confirms new M5 Touring

BMW will bring back the M5 in Touring estate car guise in 2024, the German firm has confirmed.

Set to arrive in 2024, it will be the first time the M5 has been offered in wagon form in three generations and 14 years. The last M5 Touring, fitted with a legendary V10 engine, was sold between 2007 and 2010, with only 1,099 versions sold worldwide.

BMW will be hoping this new M5 Touring will sell in greater numbers, and will be one of the first ‘M’ cars to use an electrified powertrain, with a 4.4-litre V8 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid setup expected. There’s no word on power yet, but in excess of 650bhp is likely.

Only disguised images of the M5 have been shown so far. (BMW)

The German firm has shown a few disguised images of the new M5 Touring, with its side silhouette showing an elongated model with a noticeable rear spoiler and low stance. Quad exhaust tips – a characteristic of M5s for some time – can also be seen.

It’s the first look we’ve had at the new Touring version of the latest 5 Series, with BMW only showing the model – entering its eighth generation – in saloon form so far. BMW has already started testing the four-door M5, with the first prototypes of the sporty Touring model due to hit the roads in the ‘next few days’.