Toyota’s Supra gains new special edition to celebrate customer racing milestone

Toyota Supra GT4 Special Edition

Toyota is celebrating a significant milestone in its customer racing series with a new special edition of its GR Supra.

Earlier in the year Toyota reached 100 production units of its GR Supra GT4, a model which has been designed specifically for customers to use in motorsport events worldwide.

To commemorate the milestone, Toyota has created a new GT4 100th Edition Tribute, which incorporates a range of features and upgrades that take inspiration from motorsport.

The Supra is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

It’s finished in an exclusive Plasma Orange exterior colour, contrasted by 19-inch matte black lightweight alloy wheels and GR-branded black brake calipers. There’s also the option to add a rear spoiler, which takes that motorsport-influenced design one step further.

Inside, there are ‘suede-like’ coverings for the seats, while there’s also a suede finish for the gear selector. The exterior colour is also matched by orange stitching.

The distinctive orange paint is exclusive to this special edition

The special-edition model is limited to just 100 units worldwide, with all getting a carbon fibre panel on the dashboard which features a GT4 100th Edition Tribute graphic, while a panel on the driver’s side of the dash showcases this limited-edition nature even further.

The GT4 100th Edition Tribute is based around the existing 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol-engined Supra, which drives power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Toyota also made changes to the audio system and seat design to shed further weight over the automatic Supra, so this manual version comes in 38.3kg lighter.