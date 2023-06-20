Porsche teams up with Xbox to celebrate 75th anniversary with limited-edition consoles

Porsche Xbox

Porsche is continuing its 75th-anniversary celebrations through a unique partnership with Xbox.

The German sports car manufacturer will be covering a limited collection of Xbox Series X consoles and matching wireless controllers with some of its most famous motorsport liveries, from the famous ‘Pink Pig’ to the one worn by the 911 GT1 which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1998.

In total, six distinct liveries will be available as part of the Xbox 75th Anniversary Collection.

However, rather than being available to purchase through stores, the limited-edition run of Xbox consoles and controllers will instead be accessed via a sweepstake system. Over the next four months, fans can enter for a chance to win via Porsche’s sweepstake website.

Ayesha Coker, vice president of marketing of Porsche Cars North America, said: “Porsche is thrilled to team up with Xbox to design custom, limited-edition gaming consoles to continue inspiring gamers to dream – both virtually and in the real world.

“With over 30,000 motorsport victories to date, it wasn’t easy to select only six liveries, but we’ve chosen some of the most iconic ones that our fans will recognize from notable victories over the years.”