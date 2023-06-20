How can I make car journeys as relaxing as possible this summer?

Summer Weather 2005

The summer holidays are on the horizon, bringing nearer a time when many people in the UK pack up their cars and head off on an adventure. That might be abroad or within the UK but wherever you’re heading, these trips can prove a little stressful from time to time.

Fortunately, we’ve got a couple of handy hints and tips to bear in mind that can help to smoothen out the journey and make it as low-stress as possible. Let’s dive in.

Make sure you prepare

Drivers should check their car’s tyres before a long journey. (Hyundai)

A little preparation goes a long way when it comes to summer journeys. Giving yourself plenty of time to make those key mechanical checks can really pay dividends and can help avoid a potential breakdown further down the line.

So make sure that your car is all topped up with washer fluid and that the oil levels are correct, too. Plus, you need to check that your tyres are inflated to the correct pressures – you’ll find these in the vehicle handbook – and are adjusted if you’re carrying a lot of extra weight such as with a roof box or bike rack.

It’s a good idea to make sure that you’ve got some gear packed in case of a breakdown, too. Items such as high-vis vests, extra snacks and a full charged power bar to top-up smartphones could prove essential.

Check that extra equipment is all properly attached

Bicycle carriers need to be properly attached

Families tend to travel with a lot of extra gear, be that through a roof box, bike rack or even a small trailer. The thing is, you need to make sure that all of this equipment is properly attached. Roof boxes need to be within the vehicle’s correct load limit, too, and you’ll be able to find this in the car’s handbook.

When it comes to cycle carriers, these need to be tightly attached. If you’re using a rear-mounted type, then this mustn’t block the number plate at the back either.

Plan out your route

File photo dated 29/04/22 of slow-moving traffic on the M42 south of Birmingham, as drivers should be charged on a per-mile basis in a major overhaul of the UK’s motoring taxation system, according to a new report.

Though most people use satellite navigation to plot their routes, it can be a good idea to have a brief look at the roads you’ll be taking before setting off. This can help to flag up any areas that might be prone to congestion, too, helping you to avoid sitting in traffic for too long.

Doing a bit of route pre-planning can also highlight any good places to stop off, too, or places of interest that could help break up the journey.

Give yourself extra time

A little extra time can go a long way

A little extra breathing space goes a long way, so leaving yourself some extra time can be one of the easiest ways to make a trip more relaxing. Lots of navigation apps allow you to pre-enter a time that you’d like to arrive at your destination and will give an estimation of the journey time, so these can be a great place to start when it comes to planning.

Leaving extra time also allows a buffer for unexpected stops, traffic or simply points where you’d like to hop out of the car and explore.

Pack plenty of snacks and water

If you’ve got little ones along for the ride, then packing some snacks and water will help to make the journey as smooth as possible. Particularly during summertime, water is absolutely essential and a good insulated bottle can really help to keep drinks cool, too.

If the weather is looking particularly warm, then a cool bag or box could be a great idea as well.

Remember power options

Many cars come pre-fitted with USB connectors

If your kids are slightly older, then there’s a good chance that they’ll be bringing electronic devices like tablets or smartphones along for the ride. Keeping them charged up is paramount of course, so establishing some power sources for the ride is a good idea.