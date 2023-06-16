NIO launches first electric estate car – the ET5 Touring

NIO ET5 Touring

Chinese EV firm NIO has launched a new practicality-focused electric estate car- the ET5 Touring.

Designed to offer a practical interior alongside a ‘dynamic and sporting drive’, the ET5 Touring brings with it perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity. It also incorporates a powerful dual-motor powertrain delivering 489bhp, allowing for a 0-60mph time of just under four seconds.

The ET5 Touring uses a 75kWh battery which can deliver up to 270 miles of range while a larger 100kWh battery option brings a range of up to 348 miles. Plus, as well as regular charging, the ET5 Touring can use one of NIO’s battery swap locations, which will install a fresh battery into the car in less than five minutes.

The ET5 Touring can travel for up to 348 miles on a charge

But alongside this performance, it’s able to offer a 450-litre boot with a further 42 litres of underboot storage space, while the rear seats can be folded down 40:20:40 to transform this into a 1,300-litre area. NIO has also given the ET5 Touring a low lip height so loading heavier items into the boot can be done easily.

A number of storage options, including magnetic load space straps and storage nets allow users to hang backs and secure items easily in the boot area. There’s even a portable torch which can be removed from its charging port in the boot.

Inside, there’s a large central screen

Black roof rails will come as standard, as well as a choice of 10 exterior colours, four interior shades and four 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs.

Inside, there’s a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central display. There’s also a Dolby Atmos 23-speaker sound setup,