Vauxhall’s Crossland successor to get fully electric version

Vauxhall Crossland

The replacement for the current Vauxhall Crossland will be available with a fully-electric version for the first time.

The move means that every vehicle in the Vauxhall range will be offered with a battery-powered version and expands on a range of five electric models that is currently offered.

The Grandland GSe is now Vauxhall’s most powerful car. (Vauxhall)

The new Crossland model will arrive next year, joining battery-powered Vauxhall models like the Corsa Electric, Mokka Electric and Combo Life Electric. A new electric version of the Astra has just gone on sale, too.

The arrival of the electric Crossland will coincide with the launch of an electric version of the larger Grandland, too, completing the range of fully electric Vauxhall vehicles.

James Taylor, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “2024 will see us achieve the significant milestone of offering a fully-electric variant across our entire model line-up.

“It also confirms that going forward, all future Vauxhall models will be offered with a fully-electric variant from launch – demonstrating our commitment towards driving Britain to a brighter, electric future.”

A number of plug-in hybrid models will be sold alongside the fully electric versions, including the Astra, Astra Sports Tourer and Grandland. Vauxhall has also stated that it will be introducing a new, more efficient ‘regular’ hybrid engine to its range, kicking off with the new Corsa that will be available later this year.