Retaking tests costing learner drivers £45.4 million each year

Learner Driver Stock

Learner drivers in the UK are spending over £45.5 million on retaking tests each year, new research has suggested.

Government driving data – reviewed by comparison site Go Compare – found 722,192 repeat driving test attempts were conducted between April 2021 and March 2022, with more than 50,000 drivers being on ‘at least’ their sixth attempt at the test. With each test costing £62.90, millions are spent on re-taking practical examinations.

Ryan Fulthorpe, a motoring expert at Go Compare, said: “Our estimates show that retaking driving tests is costing the nation’s learners a fortune, especially for those who have multiple attempts. Plus, with the announcement of a longer wait before rebooking a test, today’s learners are facing a pricey ‘cost of failing.’

“While it might be tempting to take your test as soon as possible, taking your time and ensuring you’re fully prepared will minimise the chances of you having to stump up for another one.”

It comes as learners face having to wait 28 working days before rebooking their test if they fail, rising from the 10-working-day period that was required beforehand.