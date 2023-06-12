Ford opens high-tech EV production facility in Germany

Ford Cologne Vehicle Centre

Ford has opened the doors of its new electric vehicle production facility that will build the firm’s ‘next generation’ of EVs.

The Cologne Electric Vehicle Centre opens following €2bn (circa £1.7bn) investment to re-tool the plant, which was originally opened in 1930.

Now, Ford expects the high-tech facility to have an annual production of 250,000 electric vehicles as the firm pushes to reach a ‘run rate’ of two million EVs annually by the end of 2026.

Situated in a 125-hectare site, the facility will produce the electric Explorer as well as a second electric vehicle which is expected to be unveiled shortly. The production site will also be Ford’s first carbon-neutral assembly plant as the firm aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its European operations – including facilities, logistics and suppliers – by 2035.

Bill Ford, executive chair, said: “Opening the Cologne EV Center is the start of a new generation of clean manufacturing and electric vehicles in Europe“

“This facility will now be one of the most efficient and environmentally responsible plants in the entire industry. I am thrilled to continue working toward a zero emissions future for our children and grandchildren.”

We’ve built nearly 18M vehicles at our assembly plant in Cologne since 1931. Today it officially re-opens as the Ford Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, our first carbon neutral assembly plant worldwide. The start of a new electric era for @Ford in Europe. #CologneEVCenter pic.twitter.com/6aUH3ic2Jq — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) June 12, 2023

The Cologne facility has produced a number of iconic cars including the Model A, Capri and Granada, but is now switching to become one of the most cutting-edge plants that Ford has. It features self-learning machines, for example, as well as autonomous transport systems.

Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said: “The Cologne EV Center signals the start of a new era for Ford in Europe