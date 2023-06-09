Toyota puts GR86 back on sale in the UK

Toyota GR86

Toyota has released additional allocations of its lightweight GR86 sports car.

The GR86 was released just one year ago but sold out in less than two hours, according to Toyota.

The GR86 has a more powerful engine than its predecessor

However, Toyota has announced that an additional run of GR86s will be made available to UK buyers, freeing up extra cars to buyers who missed out on the initial allocation.

Toyota has stated that the new cars will be available to buy online via a purchasing system that allows those who have signed up the waiting list the first chance to buy. It’ll be governed in chronological order, too. The firm is already expecting this second set of cars to sell out as quickly as the first and will continue to operate a waiting list should a third round of vehicles become available.

Prices for the GR86 start from £32,495, with all cars getting an eight-inch touchscreen system, alongside both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems. There’s also a new digital instrument setup ahead of the driver. All cars get heated seats as standard, too, while the 226-litre boot can be expanded by folding down the two rear seats.