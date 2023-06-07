Volvo’s new EX30 continues firm’s electric ambitions

Volvo EX30

Volvo has expanded its line-up of electric vehicles by introducing a new battery-powered compact SUV – the EX30.

It arrives as the firm’s most compact SUV, slotting underneath the existing XC40 in the range. It’s also a vehicle with a number of reused materials in its make-up, with 25 per cent of its aluminium and 17 per cent of its steel having been recycled.

Priced from £33,795 and available to order today (June 7), the EX30 will be available with three different powertrains. There’s a single motor setup linked to a 51kWh battery, a single motor ‘Extended Range’ with a 69kWh battery and a twin motor performance model with 422bhp and the same, larger 69kWh battery.

The EX30 will be available with a range of battery options

As the name suggests, the Extended Range version will deliver the most miles between trips to the plug. Volvo claims up to 298 miles on a single top-up and the ability to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes. The twin performance model, meanwhile, becomes the fastest-accelerating Volvo with a 0-60mph time of 3.4 seconds.

First UK cars will be available in two equipment grades, Plus and Ultra. A lower-priced Core model will also be added, but ‘at a later date’, according to Volvo.

There’s a large screen inside which runs Android Automotive

Plus models get a 12.3-inch touchscreen while, as with other new Volvo models, Google’s Automotive software is used to give quick access to popular apps and features. All versions also get heated front seats and steering wheel, as well as a rear camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Ultra adds to this specification with greater levels of driver assistance, with touches such as 360-degree camera with virtual 3D view and automatic parking included as standard. A fixed panoramic sunroof is also added with Ultra grade, alongside power-adjustable seats and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a more powerful 22kW onboard charger – over the standard car’s 11kW version – for speedier charging.