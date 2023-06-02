Fiat launches scrappage scheme to help EV buyers

Fiat 500

Fiat has launched its own electric car grant to help buyers reduce the cost of switching to one of its EVs.

The Government’s plug-in car grant ended nearly 12 months ago, with that scheme previously offering up to £1,500 off the price of a new electric vehicle. However, Fiat has doubled this amount with £3,000 available to buyers of its 500e or 500e Convertible models.

Called the Fiat E-Grant, it’s a scheme which will allow Fiat’s electric models to undercut many of their rivals on price, with the 500’s after-grant price of £25,195 meaning that it’ll prove to be much cheaper than many other similarly-sized electric vehicles on sale.

Though the Government’s plug-in grant has ceased in the UK, similar schemes still operate in a number of European countries such as Germany and Spain.

Damien Dally, managing director, Fiat UK of said: “There’s no doubt the government’s Plug-in Car Grant successfully kickstarted the UK’s electric car revolution – it supported the sale of nearly half a million electric cars.

“We also appreciate it refocusing funding towards one of the main barriers to the electric vehicle transition, public charging.

“However, with the cost-of-living crisis and rising cost of electric vehicles, coupled with our net zero climate targets, we believe more needs to be done to incentivise individuals to be able to afford to make the switch.

“That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to launch the Fiat E-Grant, a £3,000 incentive towards the 500e and 500e Convertible.”