Munro’s MK_1 pick-up is a go-anywhere electric vehicle

Munro Pick-up

Scottish firm Munro has added to its list of electric go-anywhere vehicles with a new battery-powered pick-up.

Unveiled at the Fully Charged Live North event, the Munro MK_1 Pick-up follows on from the firm’s regular MK_1 Truck which was introduced late last year. It’s been designed for a number of ‘challenging’ sectors, according to Munro, such as mining, construction, utilities and agriculture.

The practical model can carry a 1,050kg Euro Pallet payload, while Performance variants are accompanied by a 3,500kg braked towing capacity. Thanks to 375bhp and 700Nm of torque, Performance versions can deliver 0-60mph in just 4.9 seconds. Lower-powered Utility and Range models are also available.

Munro states that the pick-up is designed for challenging environments

Munro states that the MK_1’s 82.4kWh battery can return ‘more than 190 miles’ of range, while rapid charging means that a 15 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 36 minutes when connected to a 100kW rapid charger.

Russell Peterson, Munro CEO and co-founder, said: “We launched Munro to fill the significant gap in the market for an electric-powered, four-wheel-drive, utilitarian workhorse.

The Pick-Up pictured alongside the regular MK_1 Truck

“Our vehicles are designed and engineered without compromise from clean sheet principles unimpeded by any existing architecture. The result is a rugged construction created for decades of service delivering ultimate, go-anywhere, off-road ability.”