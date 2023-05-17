Mini celebrates manual gearbox with new 1to6 Edition

Mini 1to6 Edition

Mini is championing the manual transmission with a limited-edition version of its John Cooper Works Hatch.

The ‘1to6 Edition’ is a special-edition vehicle that offers drivers an ‘authentic, unfiltered driving experience’ according to Mini. Just 150 examples will be coming to the UK – out of a total of 999 produced globally – with each one priced at £39,600.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 228bhp, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds. Naturally, it’s available with a six-speed manual transmission – from which the special-edition version takes its name – and stainless steel pedals as standard.

The cabin has a variety of features bespoke to this model

It’ll come in one fixed specification, too, with all versions finished in Midnight Black metallic paint with Piano Black exterior trim pieces. The look is completed by black 18-inch alloy wheels and darkened rear glass.

A special bonnet stripe which incorporates a repeated manual transmission graphic runs the whole length of the vehicle, while 1to6 Edition badging features on the c-pillar, side scuttles and at the back of the car.

A special ‘manual’ pattern is applied to the bonnet

Inside, there’s a similar reference to the car’s special-edition status, with the 1to6 logos applied to the door sills, floor mats and the Nappa leather-trimmed steering wheel. All cars get ‘one of 999’ lettering embossed to the left of the wheel, too. A number of red accents give the car a sportier feel.

There’s also plenty of equipment included as standard, such as heated front seats, a reversing camera and ambient lighting as well as front and rear parking sensors. An 8.8-inch infotainment display is fitted as standard too.