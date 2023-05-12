Renault announces pricing for new Austral SUV

Renault has announced that its new Austral crossover will start from £34,695.

The Austral is the long-awaited replacement for the Kadjar, and though going on sale in other European countries last year, it was delayed in the transition to right-hand-drive for the UK market.

But Renault has now opened orders for the Nissan Qashqai rival, which comes exclusively with a new hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined 197bhp. Renault says it’s able to drive on urban roads on electricity for up to 80 per cent of the time, with Renault claiming an impressive fuel economy figure of 60.1mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 105g/km.

The Austral is being sold purely with a hybrid powertrain. (Renault)

The range begins from £34,695 for the Techno trim level, with standard equipment including keyless entry, 19-inch alloy wheels and Matrix LED headlights. Plenty of in-car tech features too, such as a new 12-inch Android-powered infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and head-up display.

The mid-range Techno Esprit Alpine grade is available from £36,695 and adds a sportier bodykit, 20-inch alloy wheels and Alcantara upholstery. It also gains electric, heated and massaging front seats and a power tailgate.

At the top of the line-up, the Iconic Esprit Alpine grade comes with four-wheel steering (a feature usually reserved for luxury and performance models), along with a Harman Kardon sound system and panoramic sunroof.

Guillaume Sicard, managing director of Renault UK, said: “The new Renault Austral E-Tech full hybrid launch in the UK is a key milestone within our Renaulution strategy, which aims to conquer the mid-sized family SUV market and offer our customers a vehicle that combines technology, eye-catching design plus a great electrified driving experience.”